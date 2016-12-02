Three held over Peace School syllabus content

more-in

Three persons from Navi Mumbai were arrested on Friday for their reported involvement in incorporating objectionable content in the syllabus of schools run by the Peace International Foundation.

The arrested, Dawod Vaid, Sahil Saed and Sameed Ahmed, were reportedly in charge of the printing, publishing and distribution of the books which were taught in the Peace International School in Ernakulam.

The accused were associated with Burooj Realisations which produced the books. They will be produced before a court on Saturday, said K. Lalji, Assistant Commissioner of Police.

It was reported that the textbooks had contents that could create communal disharmony. The police had inspected the Peace International School in Ernakulam after it was found that Merin, who is suspected to have joined the Islamic State, had taken classes at the school.