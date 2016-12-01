Kozhikode

Take over landed property, govt. told

more-in

Welfare Party of India national secretary P.C. Hamsa has demanded that the Left Democratic Front government take over the landed property in the State which are still under the control of corporate companies even after the expiry of their lease period and distribute them to the landless people.

Inaugurating a protest march organised by the party to the district collectorate here, he said landless people wanted land, and not flats. There were four lakh landless people in the State and the State government could take into possession 5 lakh acres of land as per a panel report,” Mr. Hamsa said.

Post a Comment
More In Kozhikode
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2016 10:41:09 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/Take-over-landed-property-govt.-told/article16737708.ece

© The Hindu