Take over landed property, govt. told

more-in

Welfare Party of India national secretary P.C. Hamsa has demanded that the Left Democratic Front government take over the landed property in the State which are still under the control of corporate companies even after the expiry of their lease period and distribute them to the landless people.

Inaugurating a protest march organised by the party to the district collectorate here, he said landless people wanted land, and not flats. There were four lakh landless people in the State and the State government could take into possession 5 lakh acres of land as per a panel report,” Mr. Hamsa said.