Swap shop attracts urban poor

Vistiors at the Swap Shop organised by the Kozhikode Corporation at Kandamkulam Jubilee Hall in the city on Thursday. -Photo: K. Ragesh | Photo Credit: K_RAGESH;K_RAGESH -

more-in

Kozhikode: Giving a go ahead signal to the city corporation, a number of underprivileged labourers visited the Kandamkulam Jubilee Hall, where reusable products donated by residents from various parts of the city were placed for free delivery under the new Swap Shop initiative on Thursday. Though there were not many home appliances and electronic items, the good stock of reusable garments at the shop kindled their interest.

Majority of the visitors were immigrant workers. A few elderly women from slums were among the visitors.

Officials said the dress items were all in good condition and there was a fair turnout at the venue.

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran, who inaugurated the Swap Shop scheme under the Haritha Keralam initiative, said the success of the project would be on serving the deserving beneficiaries. For the urban residents, it would be chance to care the urban poor, he said.

Measures were in place to screen out junk dealers who secured the used goods free of cost and tried to sell them on the spot.

The officials said the swap shop was arranged by collecting reusable items from around 20 wards. The second round of swap shop would be held on December 15. On completion of three rounds, measures would be taken to find out a permanent spot for the initiative, they added.