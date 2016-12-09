Smart classrooms in all government schools in two years, says Minister

Education Minister C. Ravindranath declares the Naduvannur Government Higher Secondary School as a Centre of Excellence on Friday. | Photo Credit: HAND OUT;HAND OUT -

All government high schools and higher secondary schools in Kerala will have smart classrooms within two years, Education Minister C. Ravindranath has said.

He was speaking after declaring the Naduvannur Government Higher Secondary School as a Centre of Excellence here on Friday.

The Minister said the introduction of hi-tech facilities in classrooms would help students explore new vistas of learning. “With high speed broadband connectivity and LCD screening facility in classrooms, students will be able to see the outside world right in front of their eyes,” he said.

“For overall improvement, our education system has to be student centric,” the Minister said, while adding that poor teaching methods would affect higher education. Hi-tech classrooms are among the newer measures to improve academic standards, he added.

Purushan Kadalundi, MLA, chaired the function. District panchayat president Babu Parassery released the master plan of the new project. Principal C.K. Rajan and representatives of local bodies were present.