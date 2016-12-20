Kozhikode

Second phase of counselling project begins

P.T.A. Rahim, Kunnamangalam MLA, inaugurated the second phase of Kudumbasree’s Community Counselling Project in Kozhikode on Monday. According to a press release, Kudumbasree plans to set up Gender Corners in every panchayat in the State with an aim to provide counselling services to women and children. Kudumbasree Executive Director S. Harikishore was the chief guest.

District Mission Coordinator Syed Akbar Badshah Khan presided over the programme in which around 320 Kudumbasree community counsellors from across the State participated.

The programme was organised with the help of Human Care Foundation, Kozhikode.

