Second leg of ‘Snehasparsam’ fund-raising drive on Sunday

The second-phase fund-raising drive for the ‘Snehasparsam’ initiative of the Kozhikode district panchayat will be launched on Sunday.

As part of the day-long drive, volunteers will span across the Kozhikode city corporation as well as the municipal towns of the district to take contributions from the people.

‘Snehasparsam’ functionaries said they aimed to raise Rs.5 crore in the second leg of the drive. In the first, held on November 13, they could raise Rs.5 crore in spite of the currency crunch imposed by the scrapping of high-value notes.

The initiative supports treatment and dialysis of kidney patients who cannot afford the high cost of the disease. It also helps with palliative care, organ donation, care and rehabilitation of the mentally-ill and the early detection of lifestyle diseases.

On Friday, hundreds of college students, palliative-care volunteers and elected representatives in the city corporation, municipalities and panchayats took out a procession to the Mananchira Square to rally support for the fund-raising drive. A flash mob by students of Providence College was held at the Square.