Rifle association demandsrenewal of gun licence

Kozhikode: Decks are being cleared for renewing the gun licence of the Kozhikode District Rifle Association with the district administration examining the matter pertaining to rules issued by the Home Department.

A decision in this regard will be taken soon following demands to reissue the arms licence in Form VI of the Arms Act. “The rifle association wants the weapons and ammunition confiscated released so that the young shooters can restart practice,” said Jose Joseph, former secretary of the association.

The gun licence of the rifle association had been cancelled by the District Collector on May 5 on the contention that there were some irregularities noticed in the detailed audit conducted by the district police chief and that the secretary had violated the Arms Act and Rules. Subsequently all the arms and ammunitions of the association were confiscated by the police.

The irregularities noticed were that the rifle association had taken a loan of 5,000 rounds of ammunition from the Kerala State Rifle Association; had given 500 rounds of ammunition to Thrissur District Rifle Association without proper sanction and the licence of the association was in Form III of the Arms Act. As per the Act, Form III is to be used by individuals, banks, security agencies and Form VI, rifle associations.

However, District Collector N. Prasanth, who is president of the rifle association, said that nobody was above the law. “Every bullet is a potential loss of life and the government of India’s directions have to be followed. There is strict instruction from the Home Department and senior police officers from the police headquarters in the matter,” he said.

A senior government functionary also pointed out that “bullets are not clothes or toys that can be loaned. And bullets are not limited to sports alone. These can be taken or given only through proper application and licence for transport. The government has already tightened controls in view of the Maoist threat.”

Mr. Joseph said that the rifle association had 16,500 rounds of ammunition at the time of renewal in December 2014 though it could procure 33,000 rounds a year via its four licences. “ Undue delay on the part of the licensing authority forced us to take a loan of 5,000 rounds of .22 ammunition so that 100-odd students participate in the State meet and South Zone shooting championship. And, the participants also performed well in the competitions,” he said.

He said that the Central Bureau of Investigation that conducted an inquiry following an order of the Kerala High Court had submitted a report stating that there had not been misappropriation of any ammunition and that the loans had been given under proper documentation.