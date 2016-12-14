Remembering a versatile artist

more-in

Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Chairman Sathyapal on Wednesday said C.N. Karunakaran was an artist who preferred to be in Kerala at a time when talented artists were leaving the State in search of a livelihood. “He proved that he could survive here as an artist. That was his greatest contribution to this land,” he said.

He was delivering the C.N. Karunakaran commemoration lecture at the Akademi. Mr. Sathyapal also inaugurated an exhibition of the artist’s paintings on his third death anniversary. He also spoke about the artist’s involvement in social issues. “He fulfilled a historical destiny,” Mr. Sathyapal said.

The C.N. Karunakaran memorial trust award was presented to artist Ajayan Karadi on the occasion. The function was presided over by Akademi Vice Chairman Nemom Pushparaj.

The exhibition of paintings by CN, as he is fondly remembered, was a novel experience to the art connoisseurs of Kozhikode. The artist had developed a distinct style in which the mundane met the world of fantasies in a unique blend of traditional Kerala mural style with geometric images and blurred edges.

The exhibition features paintings made between 2002 and 2013, showing a clear evolution of his style over the years. Around 60 of the late artist’s paintings are on display in the exhibition that will conclude on December 20.