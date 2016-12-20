Pinarayi to take tribal land alienation issue seriously

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visiting stalls at Gaddika, a folk art fair, at Vadakkanchery on Monday. Minister for SC/ST Welfare A.K. Balan and president of the Sangeetha Nataka Akademi KPAC Lalitha are seen. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

more-in

The government is committed to addressing the land alienation issue existing among scheduled tribes in the State and instructions have been given to officials to use available surplus and poramboke land for distributing among landless adivasis, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Inaugurating a tribal folk art festival titled Gaddika, organised by SC/ST Department at Vadakkancherry here, the Chief Minister said the government would initiate all possible steps to end the backwardness faced by the SC/ST communities.

“Helping the backward community members to regain their lost confidence constitutes a major agenda of the government,’’ he said. The government would ensure all necessary infrastructure including water, roads and education facilities in backward areas, he said. Minister A.K. Balan presided. Various folk art forms were staged by folklore artists from across the State.