Palakkad villages plunge into grief

A pall of gloom descended over the Tamil-speaking eastern border villages of Palakkad once the death of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) supremo Jayalalithaa was confirmed. Shops and commercial establishments remained closed on Tuesday in areas such as Kozhinjampara, Govindapuram, Chittur, Muthalamada, Nallepilly, and Eruthempathy. Shops remained closed in some parts of Attappady as well.

In Palakkad town, various Tamil organisations and socio-cultural groups organised a condolence meeting. Black flags and huge portraits of Jayalalithaa were seen in the border towns where the AIADMK has many followers.

Like a hartal day

“In Muthalamada, Tuesday looked a hartal day. People stayed indoors and shops downed their shutters,” said K.G. Kannadas, environmental activist from Muthalamada.

The seven inter-State check-posts in the district saw very few commercial and transport vehicles. KSRTC buses bound for Coimbatore and Pollachi stopped their services at the State borders.

In Palakkad district, there are several pockets in which Tamil-speaking people form the majority. In the previous Assembly election, AIADMK candidates had won considerable votes in the Mannarkkad, Malampuzha, Chittur, and Nenmara constituencies. In the local body election, the party won two panchayat wards in Palakkad district.

“The Tamil community in Palakkad had always remained loyal to the AIADMK and Jayalalithaa. Our leader even found time during her previous visit to Coimbatore to congratulate the two party workers who won the panchayat election,” said AIADMK Palakkad district secretary C Sampath.