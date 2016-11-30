Official directed to appoint special public prosecutor in Adithi case

more-in

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed the Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department to appoint a senior advocate as special public prosecutor in the Adithi S. Namboothiri murder case. It ordered that all further proceedings in the case should be handled by the prosecutor. The order was passed based on a complaint filed by Sreejith Namboothiri, Adithi’s uncle.

The order said the prosecutor should be acceptable to the complainant. The Additional Chief Secretary should also take steps to challenge the case verdict in the High Court.

The commission has also directed the Kozhikode city police chief, the Nadakkavu Circle Inspector, the Kozhikode Public Prosecutor and the Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine, Government Medical College, Kozhikode, to report before it within 10 days in connection with the case.