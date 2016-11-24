Mujahid factions gear up for merger

more-in

The two rival groups of the Mujahid establishment in the State, which split vertically 14 years ago on ideological and personal issues, are coming together. The unification is likely to be formally announced next week.

Several challenges confronting the Muslim community in recent times such as the Uniform Civil Code , suspected case of Muslim youths joining Islamic State militants and the Centre’s move against the Islamic preacher Zakir Naik seem to have compelled the factions to sink their differences.

Merger talks between the main group, Kerala Naduvathul Mujahideen ( KNM) led by T.P. Abdulla Koya Madani, and the breakaway faction, Kerala Naduvathul Mujahideen ( Markazu-DHAVA) led by Hussain Madavoor, are under way. A general council meeting of office-bearers of affiliated outfits of the official faction, which met in Kozhikode a couple of days ago, endorsed the decision for unification talks with the splinter group, it is learnt.

Convetion on Sunday

Sources said that a full-scale convention to be participated by 5,000 functionaries at the district and branch levels would be held at Perinthalmanna on Sunday. Likewise, the working committee of the KNM ( Markazu-DHAVA), which met early this month, had also approved the move. This would be followed up by a council meeting in Kozhikode on Sunday. However, no talks would be held at this stage with another breakaway faction, Wisdom Group, which holds sway among a section in Gulf countries, the sources said.

The split in 2002 resulted in both the factions establishing their own mosques, educational institutions, including Arabic colleges, madrasas, and relief centres.

Five prominent members from each faction would lead the merger talks in the coming days. Prominent leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League had taken the merger initiatives earlier as the majority of the Mujahid sect showed an affinity towards the Muslim League.

Reacting to the development, writer and political commentator Hameed Chennamangaloor said ideologically both the factions of Mujahid functioned on the similar plane. Personality clashes and financial issues were the major problems that led to the split, he said.