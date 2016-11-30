Malayalam varsity preparing vision document for 2017

more-in

Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University will put up a vision document for discussion on Wednesday. The document will serve as a guideline for the university to function for the next 15 years.

Vice Chancellor K. Jayakumar said the document, touching upon various aspects of the university, was being prepared as the institution had entered its fifth year. The university at Tirur was inaugurated on November 1, 2012, by the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Mr. Jayakumar, who steered the university to an institution of repute as its founder Vice Chancellor, said the vision document would not be a rigid one. “It will be a flexible document upon which our leaders in the coming years can work on.” The university has identified many challenges that Malayalam language may face in the next 15 years. “The document will

provide a basic guideline. It will be improved and strengthened through discussions beginning Wednesday,” Mr. Jayakumar said.

He said the university would release a thorough document of vision and mission in December, laying a clear guideline for planned development of the institution until 2032.

The university on Wednesday will also release the first book in its new series titled Gundert Archives. The book titled Kerala Natakam, found in Tubingen University in Hermann Gundert’s manuscript, will be a major achievement of Malayalam University. The Hermann Gundert Chair, set up jointly by Malayalam and Tubingen Universities, in Germany will publish the book.

Edited by visiting academic of Gundert Chair M. Sreenathan, the book will be released on Wednesday.