KDC Bank to launch Simpay

more-in

The Kozhikode District Cooperative Bank (KDC Bank) will introduce Simpay, an innovative mobile banking service for its customers.

“Modalities have been worked out with Taisys Technologies to launch mobile financial payments within two days,” KDC Bank president Manayath Chandran and general manager C. Abdul Mujeeb said on Friday.

The mobile banking service, employing the latest technology, is transparent, easy and secure. It works on an ultra-thin mobile payments wafer SIM, enabling the user to make payments without a smartphone or internet connection.

They said a user could attach a bank wafer on the SIM card. Fund transfer, balance inquiry, mini statement, bill payment, recharge and other services can be availed of using the facility. The application can also be used for commercial purposes, paying taxi drivers and construction workers and others in the unorganised sector.

The bank will also provide all facilities given to existing RuPay card holders. Simpay mobile banking schemes have been successfully implemented in China and Kenya. The KDC Bank would introduce the innovative scheme in the cooperative sector in the State, Mr. Chandran said.