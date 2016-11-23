KC(M) withdraws support to UDF in Koodaranji

more-in

Serves no-confidence notice on panchayat president, vice president

The snapping of ties by the Kerala Congress (M) with the United Democratic Front (UDF) three months ago is likely to claim its first casualty in the local body in Kozhikode district.

The KC(M) has withdrawn support to the president, who is a Congress dissident, and the vice president of Koodaranji grama panchayat and served a no-confidence notice on them. The president is Solly Joseph, who had won as an independent, and vice president is V.A. Naseer of Indian Union Muslim.

In the 14-member panchayat, the Left Democratic Front has four members, the UDF, including KC(M), eight, and two independents. Individually the KC(M) has two members; CPI(M) three; IUML two; Congress three, and the JD(U) one. The remaining one is a LDF-supported independent.

KC(M) State secretariat member P.A. Jaiprakash said the decision to withdraw support had been taken based on local issues. The president and vice president had approved two quarries in spite of the opposition by the local residents. “The party has been supporting the president and the vice president for the past one year on principles,” he said.

Local KC(M) leaders alleged corruption in sanctioning quarries at Annakkalumpara and Badamchuvadi. They also alleged violation of UDF norms in allotting an amusement park at Kakkadampoyil. The KC(M) has members in Koorachundu, Maruthongara, Kodencherry, Thiruvambady and Chakkittappara grama pancahayats .