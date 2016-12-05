IIM Kozhikode to offer course in communication

more-in

Kozhikode: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) is conducting a course in impersonal, interpersonal, and hyper personal communication at work from December 18 to 22.

The course is part of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) sponsored Global Initiative of Academic Networks (GIAN), a press release said here on Monday.

It will cover the principles and practices of effective communication by analysing the communication context and dynamics of relational status to delivering ideas. Participants will be taught to identify their own stereotypes, prejudices, and communication behaviours that can create barriers to impersonal, interpersonal, and hyper personal relationships.

The course will be jointly led by Prof. Anupam Das of IIMK (email: anupamdas@iimk.ac.in; Phone: 8129157108), Prof. Richard Buttny of Syracuse University (USA), and Prof. Jodi Cohen of Cornell University (USA).

People with good command of English language and with a minimum of a postgraduate degree are eligible to register.

Those interested in attending the course may register on GIAN website latest by December 10, 2016. They may visit http://www.gian.iitkgp.ac.in/ccourses/approvecourses2 for further information and registration.