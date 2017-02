Kozhikode, Kerala, 03/02/2017: Writers visiting writer Punathil Kunhabdulla at his house in Beypore on Friday. | Photo Credit: SP;SP -

It was an unusual meeting of literary minds. Unusual because some of Malayalam’s best loved writers met another great author at his home.

Punathil Kunjabdulla has not been well for some time. Anand, M. Mukundan and Paul Zacharia visited him, much to his delight. They released a book on him, edited by A.K. Abdul Hakeem.

— Special Correspondent