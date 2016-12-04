A memorable day for the differently abled

Differently abled students dressed up for a fancy dress competition at Tagore Hall in Kozhikode on Saturday as part of observance of International Day for Persons with Disabilities.- Photo: S. Ramesh Kurup | Photo Credit: Photo: S. Ramesh Kurup

The International Day for Persons with Disabilities was observed with various awareness and socialisation programmes in the district on Saturday, expressing society’s care and concern for the differently abled segment.

The Department of Social Justice and Kerala Social Security Mission took the lead role in organising the programmes that gave opportunity to several differently abled students to showcase their talents. Seminars and cultural gatherings were also hosted at the Town Hall to express solidarity to the cause of empowerment of the neglected community.

With the support of various local bodies, a number of voluntary organisations too came up with special programmes for the day, ensuring the participation of talented students from the differently abled community.

The Urban Resource Centre of the Sarva ShikSha Abhiyan (SSA) arranged an exclusive cultural gathering with the participation of students with special needs to mark their observance.

The State unit of the Indian Medical Association conducted a seminar on the ‘Rights and the rehabilitation of students with special needs’ at IMA Hall here on Saturday.

IMA State president V.G. Pradeepkumar inaugurated the programme. Colour balloons printed with the message of the day were released at a separate outdoor awareness campaign organised by the doctors’ fraternity on the Kozhikode beach.