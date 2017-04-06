₹53-lakh aid disbursed in Koyilandy

District Collector U.V. Jose examining the complaint of a differently-abled man during his mass contact programme at Koyilandy on Wednesday.

Assistance of ₹53 lakh from the Chief Minister’s relief fund and various welfare funds was handed out to 324 people at the District Collector’s mass contact programme in Koyilandy taluk on Wednesday.

Eleven families received title deeds at the programme, where 793 complaints were taken up for settlement.

Along with District Collector U.V. Jose, Koyilandy municipal chairman K. Sathyan and municipal councillors were present.

Revenue officials said a total of ₹2.54 crore was disbursed during the sittings held at Kozhikode, Vadakara, and Koyilandy. Title deeds were given to 27 families, they said. The mass contact event will draw to a close on April 7 by covering the complainants from Thamarassery taluk. On-the-spot registration can be done to settle grievances.