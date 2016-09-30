Kader Khan and his accomplice were picked by a joint team of Kolkata and Delhi Police from an apartment in Ghaziabad.

Kolkata Police has arrested the Park Street gangrape case prime accused Kader Khan from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district.

Kader Khan and his accomplice Ali Khan were arrested from their hideout in an apartment in Ghaziabad on Thursday night by a special team of the Kolkata Police in a joint operation with Delhi Police, a police official said.

Kolkata Police sources said the duo would be brought to the city on transit remand and likely to be produced at a local court on Saturday.

The victim, a mother of two, was raped on February 6, 2012 by five men who had offered to drop her at her home from a night club at Kolkata’s Park Street area.

Acting on a tip off that Kader Khan, absconding since the incident, sleuths of the Kolkata Police started tracking his mobile calls, he said.

Soon after he was located somewhere near New Delhi, sleuths started zeroing on him.

On Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s instruction, a special team was formed to nab Kader Khan.

“We had information that Khan has returned to the country and was having regular interaction with his family members in Kolkata over phone. We started tracking their numbers and found that calls from a particular number from Ghaziabad were made... We started tracking it and found that it was Kader’s,” the police officer said, adding that Kader Khan had rented the apartment in Ghaziabad under a fake name.

It was learnt that Kader Khan was hiding in Bangladesh and after running out of cash he returned to Delhi through Nepal.

After keeping him under surveillance for almost a week, a joint team of the Delhi Police and Kolkata Police raided his hideout on Thursday night and arrested him, the IPS officer said.