Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said the Centre is committed to achieve the standards of quality education, while making sure that not even a single child is left out of the educational drive.

Addressing the annual cultural celebration of the Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan here, Mr. Javadekar said the Centre was striving hard to ensure quality education to all, specially to the girl0child and the deprived sections, irrespective of communities and faith.

A number of drives were lined up, including orientation and training of parents and pre-service and in-service training of teachers to develop students into better human beings, he said.

Lauding the efforts made by Vidya Bharati in extending valuable help to the Government and society for imparting education, he said providing education has always been held as a very high virtue in our traditions and there is no better cause than educating the poor.

India, during the nation’s 70 years of Independence, has largely achieved the goal of providing quantity education as 27 crore students are being educated from KG to PG levels today.

“Having achieved on the quantity-front with 97 per cent enrolment of potential students, partially aided by former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee’s Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan in the past, the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working in a mission mode to achieve and ensure quality education for all in the next five years,” the Union Minister said.

West Bengal Governor K. N. Tripathi inaugurated the event along with the Union HRD Minister, paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.

They also felicitated some outstanding philanthropists in Kolkata who had donated for the expansion of Vidya Bharati institutions in 20 districts of West Bengal and across India.-PTI