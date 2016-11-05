‘Crime against humanity’:Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Mosque in Kolkata on Friday addressing a rally against killing of eight SIMI terrorists in an encounter.- Photo: PTI

Syed Mohammad Nurur Rahman Barkati, Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Mosque here, on Friday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the killing of eight SIMI activists in Bhopal in an alleged police encounter last Monday.

“We demand a Supreme Court-monitored investigation and suspension of all officers involved in the unethical and heinous crime against humanity,” he said at a gathering here.

“We appeal to the Supreme Court to take suo motu action in the incident before Muslims become extinct in this country. We have also written a letter to the President requesting for the same. The Modi government along with the RSS is trying to wipe out the minority community,” he alleged.

Describing the incident as a “cold-blooded murder”, the Imam said that fast-track courts should look into all such cases on a day-to-day basis, so that justice can be delivered at the earliest.

He also demanded monetary compensation to the families apart from government jobs for the close kin of the deceased.

Eight SIMI activists were killed in an alleged police encounter within hours of staging a daring prison break early on Monday, after killing a security guard at the Bhopal Central Jail. - PTI