A huge cache of arms and explosives was recovered from the southern suburbs of Kolkata after the police raided an illegal arms manufacturing unit in the Maheshtala area in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Tuesday night.

More than 100 firearms, mostly single shooters, were recovered from the unit, which had been run in a densely-populated area for the past several months. Five persons have been arrested.

“After receiving information that an illegal arms factory was being run in the area, we raided the house of one Aftab Hussain last night [Tuesday]. We have seized 101 firearms, including 95 single shooters, two 9-mm pistols and four pipe guns, and 9 kg of explosives from the spot,” Superintendent of Police of South 24 Paraganas district, Sunil Chowdhury, said on Wednesday.