Before leaving for Delhi for a protest rally and a meeting with the President, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the government cannot stop people from conducting legal transactions.

“This kind of situation has never occurred - when citizens are turned into beggars. Nobody has the right to do this as I have a right over my property. Do take strong action against black money holders but why affect 99 per cent commoners,” she said in Kolkata airport before boarding a flight to Delhi. Ms. Banerjee has already spoken to Chief Ministers of all non-BJP States to accompany her to meet the President on Wednesday.

“I will have 39 to 40 MPs from my side. I have spoken to all of them and have requested everyone to forget ego and come together,” However she did not clarify how many of the national level or regional leaders have accepted her offer.

“Everybody has their own political agenda. Let them go according to their own time and I have no problem but everybody should meet the Prime Minister,” said Ms Banerjee again without clarifying if she is meeting the Prime Minister.

Later she said on her blog that the situation is “serious.”

“Old Rs 500/1000 notes allowed in railways, petrol pumps. NHAI exempted. But no exemption for state sector agriculture, co-operatives. No exemption for patients in private hospitals, nursing homes or for non-prescription medicines. Why this discrimination? the situation is serious. Very grim. People are suffering,” she said.

‘Indelible ink is black mechanism’

She also described the use of indelible ink on exchange of currency notes as a “black mechanism.”

“Desperate attempt to start a “black mechanism” with indelible ink shows this government’s distrust in the common people. Also, there are by-elections on Nov 19. What will the EC say about this decision to put indelible ink on prospective voters?” Ms Banerjee asked.