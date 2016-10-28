Border Security Force personnel seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) of face value of Rs. 9.45 lakh from West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday, an official said.

Acting on a tip off, the Border Security Force troopers conducted an ambush operation near border outpost Churiantpur at around 4.30 p.m.

"During the vigil, suspicious operations were observed on the Bangladesh side of Indo-Bangladesh border and some miscreants from Bangladesh side threw a bundle over the international border to the Indian side," a BSF release said.

When challenged by the security personnel, the miscreants on the Indian side fled without collecting the money.

"The ambush party searched the place and recovered FICN of face value of Rs. 9.45 lakh from the spot," he said.

The BSF South Bengal Frontier has seized FICN of the face value of Rs. 1,35,90,500 and apprehended 18 fake note smugglers so far in 2016.