Hasan Imam, one of the prime accused in the 2002 Kolkata American Centre attack, was remanded in police custody by a city court till October 15. He was arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Bihar’s Aurangabad district on Sunday.

A team of the Special Task Force of the Kolkata Police brought him to the city on Tuesday. Hasan Imam, in his mid-40s, is, according to security agencies, a member of the “Asif Raza Commando Force” having links with the terror outfit Harkat-ul-Jihadi-e-Islam or HuJI.

Six policemen were killed and 14 injured on January 22, 2002 when two bike-borne assailant fired indiscriminately on the security forces posted at the American Centre. According to investigators, the attack was to avenge the killing of Asif Raza, founder member of the Indian Mujahideen, by the Gujarat Police in an encounter on December 2001 in Bharuch.

It is believed that Hasan Imam arranged for the motorcycle used in the attack. Hailing from Gaya, he changed his name several times and evaded arrest for 14 years. Imam’s maternal uncle, Jamaluddin Nasir, is currently serving life sentence for his role in the attack after the Supreme Court commuted his death sentence. Another convict, Aftab Ansari, is also serving life sentence.