Left-sponsored strike evokes minimal response, Mamata holds separate rally

The 12-hour general strike called by 18 Left parties on Monday to protest against demonetisation of high value currency notes, did not have much impact on the normal life in Kolkata and other parts of the State.

Schools and educational institutions remained open and both public and private vehicles were available on the roads. Train services of both Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway remained normal and so was the operations at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who herself lead a rally against demonetisation, had categorically said that there will be no strike.

Shops are closed in Bhabanipur on account of Bharat bandh called by Left parties on Monday. | Photo Credit: Ashoke Chakrabarty

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra who alongwith other Left leaders led a rally from Moulali to Mullick Bazaar in the city, alleged that Left supporters were targeted by the ruling party. He said that such attitude raises questions on the intentions of the ruling party who is protesting against demonetisation.

Raising the pitch against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demonetising high value currency notes Dr Mishra also made references to Narada videos alleging that ruling party is neck deep in corruption.

Asked to comment on the response of people to the strike Left Front chairperson Biman Bose said that in the coming months when people will not get their wages they will understand the necessity of the strike.

Meanwhile, Ms Banerjee also led the rally from College Square to Dorina crossing on the same issue. A number of actors from Bengali film and television industry, singers, musicians, prominent sports persons along with people from different walks of life having close allegiance to the ruling party joined the rally with leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

While Ms Banerjee had protested twice in Delhi on the issue of demonetisation, this was the first time she hit the streets of Kolkata. She is likely to leave for Lucknow, later in the day to participate in programme against demonetisation.