Chaiwala then, Paytm wala now: Mamata’s dig at Modi

Describing the Narendra Modi government as “deaf and mute” to the sufferings of the people, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday once again targeted the Prime Minister alleging that the “chai wala” before elections has become “Paytm wala.”

“Before the polls he was a tea seller, now he has become the one who endorses Paytm,” Ms. Banerjee said, addressing a public rally in West Bengal’s Bankura district.

The Chief Minister, who announced a number of State-run initiatives at the event organised by the West Bengal government, also exhorted the people to say whether they have enough cash with them.

“Common people are understanding the crisis. I don’t know when the Prime Minister will realise this. By the time he does there will be a disaster,” she warned.

Ms. Banerjee claimed Venezuela withdrew its decision of demonetising currency notes when people were inconvenienced, but the government at Centre is going ahead with it.

“You cannot dictate which mobile phone to purchase, which App to download and where to keep money,” she said, adding that she will not allow people to take commission at the cost of hardship of common man.

The TMC chairperson also took a dig at Prime Minister’s “fakir” remarks and said that it is people who have become fakir.