The 10th World Cleft Lip, Palate and Craniofacial Congress 2016, of the International Cleft Lip and Palate Foundation began in the city on Monday The conference will go on till Friday.

About 150 international delegates from over 50 countries and 350 Indian delegates from several specialities — including oral surgeons, plastic surgeons, orthodontists, speech pathologists and other medical and paramedical specialists — are attending, a press release said.

Orations, symposiums, speeches and keynote lectures on the subject of cleft rehabilitation will be part of the Congress, and for the first time, orofacial genetics and cleft prevention will also be focused on in special sessions.

The use of tissue engineering products will also be discussed and there will be live surgical workshops on two days, the release added.