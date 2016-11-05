Government informs court that it is doing its best to improve facilities

: The Madras High Court on Friday made it clear that the deadline to improve the basic facilities and clear all deficiencies in the Anna Centenary Library (ACL), Chennai will not be extended beyond December 14.

The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Jusice R. Mahadevan made the observation on a Public Interest Litigation petition filed by S.T. Manonmani seeking a direction to the State government to improve the basic facilities in the library, constructed during the erstwhile DMK regime (2006-11) and to ensure its proper maintenance.

During a recent hearing, the Additional Advocate General of Tamil Nadu submitted that the State government is doing its best to improve the facilities and would clear all the deficiencies as directed by the court. He further assured that all the works will be completed by October 31.

When the PIL came up for hearing on Friday, the authorities concerned prayed the court to provide some more time to complete the works. The Bench while extending the time till December 14 gave a “final warning” that it would not be extended any further.