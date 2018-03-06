Women from unorganised sector protest for wages

more-in

More than 300 women from Penn Thozhilalar Sangam held a demonstration at Tiruvallur near the railway station on Monday, seeking better wages and benefits. The women, all working in unorganised workforce, including domestic and construction work, had gathered from different places of the district and Chennai to raise their demands.

Their first demand was to allot at least 5% of the budget for social security and fix the minimum wage for domestic workers. Sujata Mody, president of the organisation pointed out that the percentage of women employed in workforce in Tamil Nadu is less than 25%. She also highlighted the plight of women, who had moved to distant resettlement colonies. “The women there are literally starving. They have no work, no income and are making ends meet with great difficulty. It is saddening that their plight has been overlooked by the government,” she said.

“The State must give them all free bus passes and also ₹5,000 each, for a year, or till such time they gain employment,” said N. Santhanamary, a member of the organisation.

The women also demanded that Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) be effectively implemented, widow workers get their pensions on time, and that all other facilities meant for welfare of workers and their families be provided.

“We have placed very reasonable demands. It is the duty of the State to ensure that all workers, especially those in resettlement colonies, are lifted out of poverty and destitution,” said Ms. Mody.