Wet weather likely in Chennai and neighbourhoods over weekend

Welcome showers:The sudden rains took a lot of residents in the city by surprise. —Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The city and its neighbourhood may continue to experience the mix of showers and cloudy sky over the weekend too.

Chennai got its much-needed respite from the searing heat on Friday. The day temperature dipped by several notches in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam, with weather stations recording 32.1 degrees Celsius and 32.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

The city had sizzled for many days, with the maximum temperature touching 38 degrees Celsius.

Several areas received up to 1 cm rain till Friday evening. While this has brought cheer to residents, waterlogging in some areas such as Mogappair has left them concerned over the upcoming northeast monsoon.

Officials of the Meteorological Department noted that a low-pressure area, formed over west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast, has influenced rain over the State, particularly the northern parts.

The department forecasts that rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in a few places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Chennai may experience a cool weekend with thundershowers and the day temperature is set to be around 34 degrees Celsius till Sunday.