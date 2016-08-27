Cities » Chennai

CHENNAI, August 27, 2016
Updated: August 27, 2016 08:00 IST

Wet weather likely in Chennai and neighbourhoods over weekend

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Welcome showers:The sudden rains took a lot of residents in the city by surprise. —Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam
Welcome showers:The sudden rains took a lot of residents in the city by surprise. —Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The city and its neighbourhood may continue to experience the mix of showers and cloudy sky over the weekend too.

Chennai got its much-needed respite from the searing heat on Friday. The day temperature dipped by several notches in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam, with weather stations recording 32.1 degrees Celsius and 32.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

The city had sizzled for many days, with the maximum temperature touching 38 degrees Celsius.

Several areas received up to 1 cm rain till Friday evening. While this has brought cheer to residents, waterlogging in some areas such as Mogappair has left them concerned over the upcoming northeast monsoon.

Officials of the Meteorological Department noted that a low-pressure area, formed over west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast, has influenced rain over the State, particularly the northern parts.

The department forecasts that rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in a few places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Chennai may experience a cool weekend with thundershowers and the day temperature is set to be around 34 degrees Celsius till Sunday.

More In: Chennai
Please Wait while comments are loading...
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor
If you have problem in your locality, solve it together as a city. Join Friends of Chennai, an initiative by The Hindu »

Madras Beats 2016

The Hindu Group is proud to present ‘Madras Beats 2016’, a tribute to our city that remains eternally young. Happy Madras Day! »

Madras Week

Madras Week: A fusion of cultures and persuasions

Madras was, and has been, a crucible of cultures, traditions and beliefs. In the last instalment of our series chronicling the various persons, places and events that shaped the city, we take a... »

Madras Week: City of many firsts and frozen moments

Madras Week: Monuments , memories and milestones

The triumph of Madras

The weave and the wearer

Madras Week: Happy Birthday!

Did you know that Poonamallee was a power centre

Madras Day: An ‘inclusive’ walk through cinema history

Madras Day Feature – Over centuries, the building blocks of the city

Where the waves begin

Read More »

Downtown

Liffy Thomas

Investing time in civic issues

LIFFY THOMAS
PRINCE FREDERICK

When neighbourhoods soak in nostalgia

Shiba Kurian

The flavours of Gujarat in Sowcarpet

The school is 109 years old and the alumni association has been around since 1925.
PRINCE FREDERICK

Once a Bedean, always a Bedean

Children take part in the one-kilometre run.
PRINCE FREDERICK

Running, bonding, greening

more »

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Chennai

GREEN NUDGE: The residents want civic officials to appoint caretakers to help with the upkeep of the two parks in Ward 31. Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam.

Water remains a pipe dream

The residents of Ward 31 — that falls under the Madhavaram zone — as a whole, do not have much to complain about in terms of civic woes but... »