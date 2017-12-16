‘We want to work closely with RWAs’

No sooner had Mageshwari C. assumed charge as deputy commissioner of police for traffic (East Chennai) than the two-way traffic on Royapettah High Road was restored. With their longstanding demand having been met, residents and traders in the locality were happy. And then, recently, she chaired a meeting with representatives of traders’ groups and residents welfare associations (RWAs) in the Royapettah area, demonstrating her faith in a consultative approach to traffic management. This initiative was lauded by both traders and residents.

In an interview with The Hindu Downtown, Mageshwari, who is in-charge of three traffic districts — Mylapore, Triplicane and Kilpauk — discusses her plans, which include assigning a role to RWAs that would straightaway make them co-partners with the police in traffic management.

What are some of your immediate plans for the jurisdiction?

Greater Chennai Corporation has identified 14 major roads that have to be widened to ease traffic congestion. One of them is Kaliamman Koil Street in Virugambakkam, which connects Arcot Road and Jawaharlal Nehru Road. The widening of this road, in particular, has been a longstanding request of residents.

We have also received proposals regarding widening of three other roads — Nelson Manickam Road, Perambur Barracks Road and NSK Road near Arcot Road. These roads will be widened one by one. And then, certain roads need speed breakers and zebra crossings.

We have requested that a bus stop on Royapettah High Road-Sivaswamy Road towards Luz junction, be relocated.

CCTV cameras can help expose traffic violations in the city. What is the plan for the Mada Streets in Mylapore where cameras are going to come up?

The cameras (more than 40 of them) that will soon be installed on the four Mada Streets by the law and order department will be used for investigation and prevention of traffic violations. Unauthorised parking can also be checked to a large extent by using one monitor to display the footage and as a public address system. If any accident takes place, especially if it is hit-and-run case, this footage will be extremely helpful in nabbing the culprit.

How can residents pitch in?

The department wants young volunteers to help them regulate traffic. Members of RWAs can also help us improve the traffic in the neighbourhood, as they know the area like the back of their palms and have a better rapport with fellow residents.

We are ready to provide reflector jackets and traffic batons to volunteers who can fill in for policemen.