Vishal pitches for a united industry, relief for farmers

“We want to work as a united body to enable producers to make films without any hurdles and take the Tamil industry forward by leaps and bounds,” said actor and producer Vishal on Thursday. He was speaking at an event organised by the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) to introduce the newly elected office-bearers.

“To help the farmers from Tamil Nadu who have been affected, the council has decided that one rupee from every ticket for a Tamil movie sold on one day in the State will go towards creating a fund for them. We will zero in on the date soon,” Vishal said. The council had decided that members over the age of 60 will be entitled to a pension of ₹12,500.

Stating that they were working towards raising funds for the council, Vishal said that they would be organising ‘Isaivom’, a concert to honour music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, this year.

“We have also planned to host a grand awards show to honour achievers in the industry and through these events, are hoping to raise at least ₹15 crore for the functioning of the council,” he said.

Tackling piracy

The council has already formed a committee headed by director and producer Mysskin to tackle piracy and the office-bearers said that they would form a few more committees to ensure that processes, including title registration and tax exemption, are simplified.

While Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prakashraj were elected vice-presidents, S.R. Prabhu has been elected the treasurer. K.E. Gnanavel Raja and S. Kathiresan have taken up the posts of secretaries.

At the event, members of various associations, including those under the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI), the Nadigar Sangam, the television artists association, Chennai and Chengalpet distributors association and the Tamil Cinema PRO Union met the new office-bearers.

Past office-bearers of the TPFC, including former president Kalaipuli S. Thanu, also met the new team.