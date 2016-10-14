Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Thursday urged the authorities to take stringent action as per law against the persons who were responsible for the death of three students near Guindy.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families, Mr. Vasan said the State government should give appropriate compensation to the families and give necessary medical care to the injured.

He also said the authorities should find the cause of accident and take necessary remedial measures to avoid the recurrence of such incidents.

Mr. Vasan also said speed governors should be installed on water tankers, checks should be conducted to ascertain the validity of licence of drivers and the fitness certificates of vehicles regularly examined.

The transport department, Chennai Corporation and the police should take a coordinated approach to ensure safe transport.

He also wanted the State government to take steps to regulate traffic near schools and colleges and to lay speedbreakers, lighting and road safety advertisements so as to avoid accidents around eeducational institutions.

