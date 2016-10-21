Off the Shelf:New arrivals of crackers for sales at Island Grounds.— Photo : S. R. Raghunathan

As many as 58 stalls have been set up on Island Grounds

Major fireworks dealers and traders have set up temporary stalls on Island Grounds for the sale of firecrackers in view of the Deepavali festival.

The Chennai Metro Fireworks Dealers Welfare Association has made elaborate arrangements for the mega sale. As many as 58 temporary wholesale and retail cracker stalls have been set up with tin roof sheets so far.

Mujibur Rahman, joint secretary of the association, said, “Unlike in the past, we have now set up only 58 shops in accordance with the norms. We received a good number of new variety crackers. We expect our business to pick up by the weekend.”

The traders also said they were vigilant about Chinese crackers and added that there was no entry of such crackers into the State.

Sheik Abdullah, executive president of the association, said, “Compared to other shops in the city, we are selling crackers at cheaper prices here. All the sellers have more than 20 years of experience.”

The traders added that they expected to make good business if there is no rain in the coming days. Last year, rain had proved to be a dampener.