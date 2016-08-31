Several thousand farmers and members of different political parties were arrested on Tuesday when they tried to enter railway stations in a bid to prevent movement of trains as part of their State-wide protest against the Central and State governments, whom they blamed for failing to get adequate water from Karnataka in time for ‘ samba’ crop cultivation.

Police prevented members of farmers organisations, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Congress and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi among other parties from entering Chennai Egmore and Tiruchi railway stations. The party cadre had responded to the protest called by the Thamizhaga Anaithu Vivasayigal Sangangalin Orunginaippu Kuzhu – TN All Farmers’ Coordination Committee.

Committee’s convenor P.R.Pandian told reporters in Chennai Egmore that ‘kuruvai’ crop was already a failure, resulting in severe loss to thousands of farmers, especially in the Delta districts. “Had the Tamil Nadu government acted on time, the farmers would not have taken to the streets today. The Centre seems to be in no mood to listen to the grievances of farmers of Tamil Nadu. They have failed farmers from the State completely,” Mr. Pandian said.

The leaders and party cadre tried to enter Egmore station, but were arrested and taken away in police vehicles. They were released later in the evening. Mr. Pandian said protests would continue until Tamil Nadu received its due share of water from Karnataka.

Farmers accused the Central and State governments of failing to implement an order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, directing Karnataka to release 192 thousand million cubic feet of water from the Cauvery to Tamil Nadu in phases. The Tamil Nadu government has now moved the Supreme Court, appealing it to direct Karnataka to release 50 tmcft of water at the earliest.

In Tiruchi, farmers demanded the formation of the Cauvery Management Board to protect the livelihood of the farmers. While over 3,000 people were arrested in Thanjavur district, over 1,600 people were held in Tiruvarur district and 1,000 in Nagapattinam district. The protesting cadre jostled with the police at Thanjavur junction when they attempted to enter the junction premises and block the Vasco da Gama-Velankanni Special Express. Shops in Kumbakonam and surrounding areas remained closed during most part of the day.

Over 125 farmers and DMK members were arrested in Ramanathapuram, Paramakudi and Sivaganga. Traffic on Theni-Kumuly road was disrupted for some time as about 65 farmers picketed the Theni-Cumbum road at Uthamapalayam.

In Somanur, Coimbatore, farmers staged a protest against Kerala Government's move to construct a dam across river Siruvani and the Karnataka government's move to construct a dam at Mekedatu and failure to release Cauvery water.