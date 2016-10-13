The Southern Railway has revised the timing of the Chennai-Rameswaram Express (no. 16101). The new schedule will come into effect from February next year, a press release said.

The release said the train that currently leaves Chennai Egmore at 9.40 p.m. will leave at 7.15 p.m. from February 2 onwards. The train passes through Kumbakonam, Tiruchi and Ramanathapuram.

The train will have temporary stoppages at Melmaruvathur, Cuddalore Port, Sirkazhi and Kallal, the release said, adding that it will reach Rameswaram at 9.15 a.m. instead of 11.15 a.m.