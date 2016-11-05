The house of 60-year-old Shanthi who was murdered in a robbbery attempt in Habibullah Road, T. Nagar, last Sunday.—Photo: R. Ragu

After a string of brutal killings, the police salvage some pride with slick detective work.

With the arrest of three Nepalese workers on Friday, the police unravelled the mystery behind the murder of Shanthi, a resident of T. Nagar.

The 60-year-old woman lived alone in her house at no-145, Habibullah Road, T. Nagar.

Her relative, S. Ramesh used to visit her once in 15 days and speak to her over phone regularly.

Last Sunday, when she did not respond to the calls, he came to the house and found her murdered.

Following a complaint lodged by him, a case was registered by the Teyanampet police and special teams were constituted. The police teams collected CCTV footage from around the house and also gathered mobile phone data. After analysing the evidence, the police team zeroed in on the suspects.

The main accused, Gorak Singh, worked in a house opposite the house of the deceased. His accomplices — Maan Singh and Lalith Bahadur Oli — were employees at a restaurant in Luz Corner. Another of their accomplices is yet to be arrested. The special team arrested Gorak Singh on Friday and recovered Rs. 40,000, and the tools used for the crime.

Investigations revealed that Gorak Singh targeted Shanthi as she was living alone. He, Maan Singh and Lalith Bhadur Oli purchased new SIM cards by producing fake documents and conducted a reconnisance of her houses on four or five occasions.

They purchased tools from Parry’s Corner to break in and the enter.

Additional Commissioner of Police K. Shankar said, “The main suspect Gorak Singh was sacked by a jewellery shop and later, he was engaged as a security guard by a resident on Habibullah Road. He had brought his accomplices from Nepal and together, they plotted to commit the robbery.”

On October 30 midnight, Gorak Singh, Maan Singh, Lalith Bahadur Oli and one more person entered the house by breaking the window and attempted to rob the woman.

When she resisted, the accused smothered with a piece of cloth, leading to her death.

Thereafter, the accused escaped from the house around 4.30 a.m., an investigating officer said.

The city police produced them before a Metropolitan Magistrate Court, which remanded them to judicial custody. The police is searching for the missing accomplice.

The three suspects broke into the victim’s house and smothered her when she resisted