This new year, police aim for ‘zero accidents, zero deaths’

The police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure an incident-free New Year celebration across the city. Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, A. Arun told The Hindu, “Last year, eight persons died in road accidents amid late-night revelry and over 25 persons were seriously injured. Our objective is to achieve ‘zero accidents, zero deaths’ this time for which we have chalked out an elaborate plan.”

Traffic police personnel will be deployed at 171 vehicle checking points from 6 p.m. on Sunday to 6 a.m. the next day. As many as 126 ambulances, recovery vehicles and patrolling vehicles will be stationed at vantage points.

The police have decided to link information about drunk drivers to the issue of job verification documents, visas and passports, and also to Aadhaar details. Based on the data, the police plan to deny ‘No objection certificates’ to those caught driving drunk. Mr. Arun said, “We are keen that youngsters realise the dangers of over-speeding and drunken driving. It is not our intention that the youth or public not celebrate.”

Over 3,500 police personnel will be deployed for bandobust duty and 20 special teams of police personnel will be posted on arterial roads.

All terrain vehicles will be used on beaches.

Traffic diversions

As part of traffic regulations, the city police have announced the following changes in traffic from Sunday evening to early Monday morning.

Vehicles coming from RBI towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at War Memorial towards Flag Staff Road. They will take a left to Anna Salai to reach their destination. Parking will be at Island Ground.

Vehicles coming from Anna Statue towards Labour Statue will be diverted at Canal Road. Parking will be at the MRTS station, Canal Road and Press Club Road.

Vehicles coming from Ratna Café towards the Kannagi statue will be diverted at the Canal Road-Bharathi Salai junction. Parking for these vehicles will be at the MRTS station and on one side of Bharathi Salai.

Vehicles proceeding from Ice House towards Vivekandar Illam will be allowed up to the MRTS station-Besant Road junction.

Parking will be on one side of Besant Road and the National Girls Higher Secondary School.

Vehicles will not be permitted towards Kamarajar Salai from R.K. Salai (Fire Service Station). Those vehicles will be allowed to park inside QMC.

Incoming vehicles from Santhome High Road will be diverted at Kutchery Road/Santhome Point and can proceed via Luz Junction and Royapettah High Road.

No vehicles will be allowed on Loop Road from Srinivasapuram towards Light House (except those of residents.) Traffic regulation will be in place on ECR, OMR, and Elliot’s Beach.