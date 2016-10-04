DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin on Monday made a fervent appeal to his party cadre to strive hard to win the upcoming local body elections, arguing that only the representatives of local bodies could address the basic requirements of the people.

Addressing a wedding of a party functionary, he said even though the DMK had secured the position of the Opposition in the Assembly and had numbers to challenge the ruling party, winning in the local body polls would offer an opportunity to work closely with people and fulfil their requirements.

“We need the people’s support and our objective is not just to win the polls. As their representatives we can find a solution to all their problems,” he contended.