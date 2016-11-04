DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin on Thursday described as an eyewash the Centre’s decision to keep in abeyance the Expert Appraisal Committee’s grant of Standard Terms of Reference (STR) to Kerala’s proposed dam across the Siruvani river. “Instead of saying clearly that there is no permission to construct a dam across Siruvani, the Centre has said that the STR was being kept in abeyance. I see this as an act of fooling Tamil Nadu farmers,” Mr. Stalin, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, said in a statement here.

He also pointed out that the Centre had reversed its stand on constituting the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), though it had initially accepted to establish it.

“So there are doubts if this is a prelude to fool the farmers like they had done on the Cauvery Management Board issue,” he said, adding, the State government should not think it had achieved something major with the latest development.

He also urged the Tamil Nadu government to exert pressure on the Centre to permanently stay Kerala’s proposal to construct the dam.

DMDK, TMC hail move

DMDK president Vijayakant, however, welcomed the Centre’s announcement. He said that the DMDK has been urging the Central government to prevent Kerala from constructing the dam. “It is a victory DMDK’s continuous protests on the issue,” he claimed. The DMDK founder also urged the Central government to form the CMB as soon as possible.

Hailing the Centre’s decision on the dam, Tamil Maanila Congress president G. K. Vasan demanded compensation of Rs. 1 lakh per acre for sugarcane farmers and Rs. 30,000 for those cultivating paddy for the loss they have suffered due to the water shortage this year. He also suggested a monthly payment of Rs. 3,000 as subsistence allowance for farmers and raising the number of work days under MGNREGA to 200.