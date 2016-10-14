This station will be an extension to the existing and first stretch from Koyambedu to Alandur and the fare from Koyambedu will be Rs. 40.

Chennai Metro Rail crosses another milestone as the St. Thomas Mount station will be opened for the public on Friday morning with the first service from Koyambedu starting at 6 a.m.

This station will be an extension to the existing and first stretch from Koyambedu to Alandur and the fare from Koyambedu will be Rs. 40.

“Trials have been on already to check for various aspects before running the trains with passengers to this stretch. Commuters can directly travel from Koyambedu to St. Thomas Mount and there is no need to take a transit at Alandur. We have to see how the patronage is,” an official said.

The last train from St. Thomas Mount will leave at 10.20 p.m.

With the second stretch of Chennai Metro Rail from Little Mount to Chennai airport, this station too was inaugurated in August. But this station had not even received the mandatory approvals then. So while Little Mount to Chennai airport operations started immediately, the station had to wait for the approvals.

Subsequently after the inauguration, officials from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) inspected the station and gave the approval too.

Sources say, they have again considered creating a direct service for commuters from Koyambedu to Chennai airport but the plan has not been finalised yet.

This construction of this station has been delayed in the past, with the contract of Consolidated Construction Consortium Limited (CCCL) being terminated by CMRL for its failure to meet targets.