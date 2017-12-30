‘Refer triple talaq Billto parliamentary panel’

more-in

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Saturday demanded that the triple talaq Bill be sent to a standing committee for review.

In a statement, TNCC president Su. Thirunavukkarasar said that the criminalisation of triple talaq was an infringement of the rights of Muslims. “While there was no denying that the rights of Muslim women need to be protected, the Bill had been drafted without understanding the ground realities,” he said.

While expressing confidence that the Congress would see to that amendments to the Bill are cleared in the Rajya Sabha, he said that the issue showed how the BJP – which has no Muslim MPs in Lok Sabha – was antagonistic towards the community.

In a separate statement, the TNCC president blamed the State government for the 80% rise in the ‘maternal mortality ratio’ within the Greater Chennai Corporation in the past five years. He said that basic health amenities had been denied to the people by a corrupt government.