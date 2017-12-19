Privileged to be back at MCC, says Indra Nooyi

more-in

Indra K. Nooyi, chairperson & CEO of PepsiCo, and an alumna of Madras Christian College, dedicated a modern women’s lounge on the college campus on Monday.

Ms. Nooyi, who did B.Sc. Chemistry (1971 to 1974) visited the college on Monday. She funded the renovation and modernisation of the Macnicol Lounge for Women.

Addressing the students, she said: “I have benefited enormously from my education. My husband and I are now in ‘giving back’ mode to the institutions that made us what we are today. I had all my education in Christian institutions and we are planning to give back as much as we can. I am privileged to be back at the MCC and I wish I was young again to study here.” She said that the future of the country is in the hands of women and that they should be exposed to modern ambience.