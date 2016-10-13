Former Puducherry CM, Congress floor leader in the Assembly too visit hospital

The top visitors at Apollo Hospital on Wednesday were Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Amit Shah, but there was a steady flow of visitors from other walks of life as well.

As the two BJP leaders came by 2.10 p.m., security was beefed up in front of the hospital where hundreds of AIADMK party workers and a large posse of presspersons gather everyday. Earlier in the day, K. R. Ramaswamy, Congress party’s floor leader in the Assembly, who visited the hospital, said he interacted with the ministers and doctors, who said the Chief Minister was recovering. He also welcomed the move to reallocate portfolios to Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam.

Former Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, said Members of Parliament and State ministers updated him about Ms. Jayalalithaa’s health and told him there was good progress in her condition. “I pray that she resumes her duties soon,” he said.

Film producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu, who visited the hospital, told reporters that he hoped that the prayers of the people of the State would bear fruit and that the Chief Minister would recover and resume office soon. Naadalum Makkal Katchi leader and actor Karthik, asked people not to spread rumours about the Chief Minister’s health.

State ministers O. Panneerselvam, S.P. Velumani, P. Thangamani, Nilofer Kafeel, Edapadi Palaniswamy and K. Pandiarajan and South Chennai MP J. Jayavardhan, Assembly Speaker Dhanapal and Deputy Speaker Pollachi Jayaraman visited the hospital. Actor Sivakumar, who visited the hospital, left without speaking to press persons.

Later in the evening, Indian Union Muslim League Tamil Nadu president Khader Moideen, who visited the hospital, said the people of the State were concerned about the Chief Minister's health. “We are also worried about her health. We are told that she is responding well to the treatment. We hope that God will answer our prayers and she will recover soon.”

In the evening, AIADMK cadres from K. K. Nagar performed a puja for the Chief Minister’s well-being. Priests from the Muthu Mariamman Temple performed the puja.