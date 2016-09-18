PMK founder S. Ramadoss has charged the Karnataka government with supporting anti-social elements in a “planned move to rob the Tamils of their property” and wanted the government to provide compensation.

In a statement here on Saturday, he pointed to a news item published by a Kannada newspaper which claimed that the State government was hand-in-glove with the looters.

“The paper has released video evidence of anti-social elements intimidating Tamils owning shops and business establishments and demanding money ,” he said.

“Using the Cauvery issue, these anti-social elements have looted the property of the Tamils and the police have ignored it,” he charged.

It is the responsibility of the respective State governments to protect the lives and property of people living in the State.

“The government of Karnataka must compensate the Tamils who have lost their property.

To understand the extent of the damage, the State government must set up an inquiry team headed by a Supreme Court judge. Based on its findings, the Karnataka government must provide compensation,” he said.