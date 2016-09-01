‘While IPC was updated and 345 D added in 2013 by the Centre, it is yet to be properly implemented’

Following the murder of a college girl in Karur in case of unrequited love, PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to guarantee safety and security for women. He called for these cases to be fast-tracked.

Pointing out a number of murders such as those of Swathi in Chennai and Villupuram Naveena, he said students and young working women were targeted by men whose advances they spurned. “Love is an expression of affection. But when women refuse it, it is difficult to understand how men who claim to love them turn violent and kill them. The cases need to be heard in fast-track courts,” he said.

While the IPC was updated and 345 D was added in 2013 by the Centre, it was yet to be properly implemented. “It is the responsibility of the government to provide security to girls and women . The plans that were announced to increase CCTV surveillance in public areas and more plainclothesmen policing need to be implemented as soon as possible,” he said.