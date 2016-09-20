Rejecting the Cauvery Supervisory Committee’s (CSC) order to Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 10 days, PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday said the only solution to the inter-State row is to set up the Cauvery Management Board to prevent “betrayal of Cauvery water tribunal.”

Stating that the CSC’s order to release 3,000 cusecs of water every day for the next 10 days doesn’t correspond to the ground realities, he said the verdict was favourable to government of Karnataka and not Tamil Nadu.

“As per the orders passed on February 5, 2007, Karnataka must have released 119 tmc of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu so far, but it has only released 48 tmc. Karnataka has to release the remaining 71 tmc of water.

Had the verdict said that Karnataka must release at least half of 71 tmc, there would have been some semblance of justice. Now, it will release only 2.6 tmc. They must release at least 12,000 cusecs of water every day,” Dr. Ramadoss said.