A 40-year-old man was taken into custody by police for murdering his friend after a drunken brawl on Thursday.

A resident of Kundrathur N. Karthik (40) and R. Sankar (30) were involved in a drunken brawl near Duraiswami Street in Kundrathur on Thursday night, police sources said.

Sankar allegedly stabbed Karthik with a sharp weapon. Karthik died on the spot. Kundrathur police registered a case and arrested Sankar.

He was produced before a court and lodged in Puzhal prison on Friday.